Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NBH opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

