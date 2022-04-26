Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.