Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

OVBC stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.