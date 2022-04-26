Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
OVBC stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
