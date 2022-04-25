Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $278.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

