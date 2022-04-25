Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,486 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $408.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

