Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $77.01 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 2526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

