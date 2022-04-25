Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $278.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day moving average of $261.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

