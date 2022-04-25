Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $258.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

