Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

