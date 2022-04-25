Keybank National Association OH Has $51.03 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $223.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

