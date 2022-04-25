Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,506 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 82,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $105,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.78 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

