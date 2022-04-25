Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of HON opened at $190.63 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.