HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.400-$17.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 billion-$61.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.24 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.22 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.65.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

