Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,156 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.17 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

