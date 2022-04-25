HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.14 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.22 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.65.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.