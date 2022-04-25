Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $405.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.66 and its 200 day moving average is $539.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.