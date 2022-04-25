Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
