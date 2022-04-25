Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

AMGN opened at $250.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

