Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,835 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $55,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $265.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.26 and a 52 week high of $514.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

