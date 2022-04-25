Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hess were worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 365,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NYSE HES opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

