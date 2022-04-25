Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $56,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $241.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average is $230.08. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.