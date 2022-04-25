Keybank National Association OH Acquires 316 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 764.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average of $429.29. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

