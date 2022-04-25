Keybank National Association OH Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

Shares of TT stock opened at $148.89 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

