Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

