Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New $204,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 123,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 198.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.