Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 328 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

