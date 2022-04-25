Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $73.42 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

