4,425 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

