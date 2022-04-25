Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FFIC opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

