Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.25 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

