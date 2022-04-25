Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $67.64 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24.

