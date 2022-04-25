Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

