Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 70.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.17 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

