Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,207 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.