iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IVE opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

