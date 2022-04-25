BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 499.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $662.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $729.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

