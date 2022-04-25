iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $57,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

