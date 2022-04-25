Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $53,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $164.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.