Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

