Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 220,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

