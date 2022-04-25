Keybank National Association OH Has $45.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

