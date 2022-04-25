Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $51,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

IWO opened at $234.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

