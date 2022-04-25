Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,686,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.88 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.76 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

