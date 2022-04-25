Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,213.87 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,338.67.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.