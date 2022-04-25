Keybank National Association OH Sells 493 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

