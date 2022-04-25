Keybank National Association OH Sells 493 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $216.30 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

