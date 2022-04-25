Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $255.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.