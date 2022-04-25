Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46.

