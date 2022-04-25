CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $285.99 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.79.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

