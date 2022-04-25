Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,851 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $56,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $241.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

